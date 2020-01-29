Chris Stapleton announces Knoxville show this fall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Country music star Chris Stapleton announced Wednesday he will perform in Knoxville this fall.

Grammy Award-winning country artist Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show tour will return to Knoxville on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. He will be joined by special guests The Marcus King Band and Yola.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 7 at 10:00 a.m. on knoxvilletickets.com/chrisstapleton. Prices will range from $69.75 to $99.75.

The Kentucky-native released his critically-acclaimed debut solo album Traveller in 2015 after previously playing in two different bluegrass bands. It reached number 1 on the US Billboard 200 and was certified triple platinum. He was awarded the Grammy Award for Best Country Album for his second album, From A Room: Volume 1, in 2017.