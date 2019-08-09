LIVE COVERAGE: Testimony resumes in case against Eric Boyd for Christian-Newsom murders

Daphne Sutton cries on the witness stand as Knox County Assistant District Attorney TaKisha Fitzgerald, left, shows Sutton a pair of jeans owned by Christian but given to Sutton by Lemaricus Davidson during the trial of Eric Boyd in Knox County Criminal Court on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Sutton was in a relationship with Davidson at the time of the murders of Channon Christian and Christopher Newsom in 2007. (Brianna Paciorka / News Sentinel pool)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Testimony could be completed Friday in the trial Eric Boyd in the 2007 murders of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom.

Boyd, the fifth person tried for the brutal deaths, has been implicated in the death of Newsom by the state’s star witness, George Thomas, previously convicted and serving a prison sentence of two life terms plus 25 years.

Thomas is hoping his testimony reduced his prison sentence to 50 years, which could potentially free him when he is in his mid-60s. Boyd is serving an 18-year sentence his role in hiding the alleged ringleader of the crimes Larmacus Davidson. Davidson is on Tennessee’s Death Row.

On Thursday, Boyd’s attorney Clinton Frazier tried to raise doubt that Thomas has been telling the truth this week, asking Thomas about his testimony Wednesday that he didn’t hear Channon Christian being raped while in a house that would fit in the courtroom.

Both mothers of the victims were among the witnesses called to the stand in Knox County Criminal Court on Thursday.

