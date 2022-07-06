(AP) —Outside the small Texas town of Elsa, a sheet metal fence surrounds a few acres of prime Rio Grande Valley land. Bright orange letters welcome you to “Nature’s Resort.” Nothing looks amiss, except for what’s missing — clothing.

Misty Katz, part owner of Nature’s Resort, is a nudist — and for as long as Katz has been a nudist, she has also been a Christian. Public nudity may seem antithetical to the modesty often promoted by churches, but not to Katz.

“Believe it or not, we are modest,” she says. “We’re not adorning various parts of our bodies in a way that’s going to attract attention.”

The resort is located in the Rio Grande Valley. It’s website describes it as a “a nudist park where people become friends and friends become family.”