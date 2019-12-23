Christmas comes early to ‘Santa’s Toy Shop’ at Madisonville church

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Santa arrived early in Monroe County, helping Goodfriend Missionary Baptist Church gift more than 200 presents to families that may not have had a Christmas otherwise.

The gifting, part of the 3rd annual Santa’s Toy Shop, an event church leaders say was created to help more families who relied on organizations like Toys for Tots.

“It’s the world to us because we’re not the type of family most people help. But we’re the type that would give the shirts off our back, but we’re usually not able to find the help,” said Megan Forsythe, a parent with two children who received gifts.

Forsythe’s 5-year-old son, CJ and 12-year-old daughter, Kayleigh, were both beaming. She said their family is grateful to celebrate Christmas because of the generosity of others.

“All I’ve wanted to do is cry for the last week, seeing the outpouring of support for our two youngest. The support that’s coming in, it’s more than we ever dreamed,” said Forsythe.

Goodfriend Missionary Baptist Church’s Youth Pastor, Jermaine Stovall, says the event is made possible because of donations from local businesses.

“To see all the kids that came out, to see all the smiling faces, to see the parents that were relieved that their kids were able to have a Christmas. It was a joy, one of the highlights of my life,” said Stovall.

The church’s pastor, James Wilks, says at the core of these gifts and Christmas meal, is “the reason for the season.”

“We saw the need of young children that was left out during Christmas. The Lord gave us a vision to help bring a little joy to their lives during Christmas,” said Wilks.

The event included a Christmas meal and visit with Santa.