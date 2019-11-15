Knoxville Christmas in the City events begin Nov. 22

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville is getting into the holiday season a little earlier than normal this year thanks to a special visit from the Capitol Christmas Tree.

Knoxville’s Christmas in the City events begin Nov. 22 with Christmas at Chilhowee. The annual celebration will be held from 6-9 p.m. at Chilhowee Park and includes a performance by the Austin-East High School choir, a visit from Santa Claus, face painting, marshmallow roasting and the Capitol tree.

The celebration usually takes place the week after Thanksgiving, but with the Capitol tree making a stop in Knoxville, the festivities were moved.

The 60-foot blue spruce from the Carson National Forest in New Mexico is visiting 30 communities before finishing Nov. 25 in Washington, D.C.

The 2019 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree tree cutting ceremony took place Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, just on the east side of Red River, New Mexico. This year’s Capitol Christmas tree is a 60 foot tall, 68 year -old blue spruce, which was selected from the Questa Ranger District of the Carson National Forest. (Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

All Christmas in the City events are listed at KnoxvilleTN.gov/Christmas.

Regal Celebration of Lights

Friday, Nov. 29 – 5:30-9 p.m.

Market Square, Krutch Park Extension and Market Street

Knoxville will light its own Christmas tree a week later during the Regal Celebration of Lights. Mayor Madeline Rogero and special guests will light the 42-foot Christmas tree on Nov. 29 in the Krutch Park extension downtown.

The ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. and run until 9 p.m. Festivities include a performance by the K-Town Band, food vendors, activities, children’s train rides, marshmallow roasting, and free hot cocoa and doughnuts.

WDVX Holiday Ho Ho Hoedown

Friday, Nov. 29 – 6:30-9 p.m.

Market Square stage



A few blocks from the Regal Celebration of Lights, WDVX will feature live performances at its Holiday Ho Ho Hoedown. The free concert on the Market Square stage will include sets by Tray Dahl & The Jugtime Ragband and The Royal Hounds. Admission is free.

Holidays on Ice presented by Home Federal Bank

Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, to Jan. 5, 2020

Market Square

The open-air ice skating rink returns to Market Square as well on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Standard hours vary throughout the season.

The rink will be closed on Christmas Day and during inclement weather. Weather-related closures will be posted on the Holidays on Ice Facebook page.

You can view dates and hours for the rink here.

WIVK Christmas Parade

Friday, Dec. 6 – 7 p.m.

Gay Street

The 47th annual WIVK Christmas Parade will make its way down Gay Street on Dec. 6. Dozens of festive floats, high school marching bands, dance groups, costumed characters, vintage vehicles and Santa Claus will be in attendance.

Streets along and near the parade route will close to parking and traffic at approximately 4:30 p.m. the afternoon of the parade.

A Safety City Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 7 – 5:30-8 p.m.

165 S. Concord St.

Families are invited to the Knoxville Police Department’s Safety City to play games, make crafts, enjoy holiday music and visit with Santa. Safety City will be decked out for the holidays. The event is free. Safety City will also be open 5-8 p.m. Dec. 10, 12, 17 and 19 for children to ride their bikes along the trail of lights.

Tour de Lights

Saturday, Dec. 14 – 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Jackson Avenue in the Old City



Visit Knoxville and Bike Walk Knoxville will host the 13th annual Tour de Lights. The free 5-mile bicycle parade begins in the Old City and ends in Market Square.

More than 1,000 participants of all ages have dressed up in costumes and decorated their bikes with lights. Prizes for best costume will be given out. The ride route, related road closures and additional information will be posted at www.BWKnox.org/TourDeLights.

New Year’s on the Square presented by Lloyd’s Electric

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019

Music starts at 10 p.m., ball drops at midnight

Market Square

Knoxville will ring in the new year on Market Square. The Bicho Brothers will perform at the free celebration that culminates with the ball drop at midnight.