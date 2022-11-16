KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The most wonderful time of the year is full of things to do. WATE 6 digital staff are curating this list of holiday events planned for East Tennessee this winter. Check back often for updates!

November

Now – Feb. 19 Pigeon Forge Winterfest, free. One of the country’s largest free outdoor lights festivals with more than 40 displays found throughout Pigeon Forge. More info. Walk the new Winterfest Wonders of Light Walking Trail at the Riverwalk Greenway.

Now to Jan. 31 – Lights over Gatlinburg. Tickets required. Gatlinburg SkyLift Park. Photos ops for the family, 300-foot tunnel of lights, new hiking trail, and 20 NEW dancing trees along the SkyTrail. More info.

Nov. 18 & 19 – Women’s Spectacular! Expo. Free, at Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park. More than 100 vendors. 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Now to Jan 1 – Christmas at Anakeesta. $104.99 Adults / $87.99 Children (4-11) / $97.99 Seniors (60+) and includes general admission. Anakeesta’s Parkway Christmas tree will dazzle with over 3 million lights and custom animations, and guests will be captivated by daily entertainment including Kringle’s Karols Christmas Carolers and Jolly the Juggling Elf. More info.

Nov. 17 to 19 – Bluegrass Christmas in The Smokies Music Festival, tickets required. Held at the Gatlinburg Convention Center. More info.

Nov. 18 – 2022 Comcast Christmas at Chilhowee, free. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Chilhowee Park. Tree lighting, Santa pictures with kids, crafts with The Muse, treats from Krispy Kreme and Kilwin’s. Hayrides around the park and Lake Ottosee, which will be lighted for the holidays.

Nov. 19 – Pet Photos with Santa at Jefferson City Tractor Supply Company Store. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 127 W Broadway Blvd. The first 25 will also receive a free magnetic picture frame. More info at 865-471-7807.

Nov. 19 – Chocolate Fantasy & Festival of Trees, $10 per person, $20 to-go option for candy. 4 p.m. at 370 E Broadway in Newport. Tree bids are taken online and in person. Proceeds support ministry efforts of Empower Cocke County. More info.

Nov. 19 – Tree lighting at The Island in Pigeon Forge. Free. Santa arrives at 3 p.m. for photos with kids, show begins at 6 p.m.; 7 p.m. to kick-off The Island’s Winterfest Show with three 40-foot high, LED Christmas Trees. Show every day at 6 pm, 7 pm, 8 pm and 9 pm through Jan. 5. More info.

Nov. 20 – Old Sevier November Market, outdoor shopping. 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1024 Sevier Ave in Knoxville.

Nov. 21 – Roane County Lighting of the Tree, free, 6 p.m. on the front lawn of the college’s Roane County Campus at 276 Patton Lane in Harriman. 6:15 p.m. lighting followed by school musical programs, reindeer games and a special appearance by Santa Claus. Candy & prizes.

Nov. 21 – 11th annual Countdown to Light the Park, free, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21, at Founders Park at Campbell Station in Farragut. A special guest in red will help flip the switch at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 22 to 27 – Gatlinburg’s Festival of Trees. W.L. Mills Conference Center on Airport Road. Benefits Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and the Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation.

Nov. 22 – Jan. 2 – Light the Park in Farragut, free. Lights are from Town of Farragut welcome sign on N. Campbell Station Road to Founders Park at Campbell Station, the Farragut Community Center and Mayor Ralph McGill Plaza at the Campbell Station Inn. Lights come on every evening at dusk through Jan. 2. More info.

Nov. 23 to 27 – Fantasy of Trees, $8 adults, $4 children 4-12; 3 and under free. Knoxville Convention Center. Annual tradition that benefits the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. More info.

Nov. 25 – Regal Celebration of Lights, free, 5:15 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Market Square, Krutch Park and Market Street in downtown Knoxville. Holiday skating rink opens, tree lighting at 6 p.m. and Evelyn Jack performs. More info a https://www.KnoxvilleTN.gov/Christmas.

Nov. 25 to Jan 1 – Shadrack Christmas at Soaky Mountain Waterpark. Tickets required and must be purchased before arrival. More info.

Nov. 25 to Jan. 8 – Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt in downtown Knoxville. Free, children of all ages will enjoy this fun-filled adventure at more than two dozen downtown locations. Pick up your pass at the Visit Knoxville Visitors Center or Mast General Store

Nov. 25 to Jan. 8 – Downtown Peppermint Trail, free. Follow the trail of peppermints on the sidewalks of Downtown Knoxville to discover all sorts of treats featuring the favorite red-and-white candy.

Nov. 25 & 26 – Christmas in the Village, tickets required. 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day at the Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center in Townsend. Living history interpreters will act as guides through the holiday-adorned historic Appalachian village full of handcrafting demonstrations allowing visitors to connect with the spirit and history of Townsend, Cades Cove and the Great Smoky Mountains.

Nov. 26 – Morristown Christmas on the Market and Tree Lighting, free. Market begins at 2 p.m. at the Farmers Market Pavilion, tree lighting ceremony is at 6 p.m. More info.

Nov. 26 – A Clinton Christmas Stroll, free. Walking tour with a live nativity, photo with Santa, crafts and more. Choir singing, wassail and Christmas ornaments for sale. More info.

Nov. 26 – Paula Deen tree lighting at Lumberjack Feud, tickets required. 5 p.m at Pigeon Forge location. Paula Deen will be onsite to illuminate our HUGE 30-foot tree dressed with winter décor and lumberjack themed ornaments. More info.

Nov. 27 – Knoxville Symphony Orchestra’s Classical Christmas: Messiah, tickets required. 2:30 p.m. at the Tennessee Theatre. More info. KSO’s annual holiday tradition continues for another festive winter, this year with the return of Handel’s Messiah!

Nov. 29 – Christmas Vespers Service, Free, in Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center at the Tusculum University in Greeneville. If weather permits, hot chocolate and cookies will be available outside as the university lights its Christmas tree. More info.

December

Dec. 1 – Oak Ridge Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, free, 6 p.m. in A.K. Bissell Park. Afterward, A.K. Pavilion to host seasonal music and the Recreation and Parks Advisory Board awards ceremony. Outdoor event, please dress appropriately. Visit www.orrecparks.org, call (865) 425-3450 for info.

Dec. 1 – Farragut’s Celebrate the Season, free. From 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Farragut Community Center. children can have photos taken with Santa and enjoy cookie decorating and crafts. Free movie in the Assembly Hall.

Dec. 2 – Gatlinburg’s Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade. free, 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. through downtown.

Dec. 2 – WIVK Christmas Parade, free, downtown Knoxville. Bands, dancers, lighted floats, classic vehicles, costumed characters and Santa Claus in annual procession down Gay Street.

Dec. 2 – Christmas at the Courthouse in Sevier County, free. 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Sevier County Courthouse. Enjoy a classic tree lighting in addition to children’s crafts, photos with Santa, delicious holiday snacks and music.

Dec 2 & 3; Dec 9 & 10; Dec 16 & 17 – Christmas in the Village, tickets required. 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day at the Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center in Townsend. Living history interpreters will act as guides through the holiday-adorned historic Appalachian village full of handcrafting demonstrations allowing visitors to connect with the spirit and history of Townsend, Cades Cove and the Great Smoky Mountains. More info.

Dec. 3 – Sevierville Christmas Parade, free. 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Forks of the River Parkway.

Dec. 3 – Clinton Christmas Parade, free.

Dec. 3 – Powell Christmas Parade, free. 5 p.m. kickoff.

Dec. 3 – Symphony of the Mountains Holiday Concerts, $35 per adult with kids and students free. 3 p.m. at Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport, TN. Tickets (423) 392-8423 or visit symphonytix.com

Dec. 3 & 4 – 32nd Annual Victorian Holiday Home Tour in Old North Knoxville. Tickets required. Doors open for tours of select homes in a variety of these styles, restored and decorated for the season. More info.

Dec. 4 – Symphony of the Mountains Holiday Concerts, $35 per adult with kids and students free. 3 p.m. at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College in Emory, Va. Tickets (423) 392-8423 or visit symphonytix.com

Dec. 4 – Caring Santa at West Town Mall. private photo experience designed for children and young adults in need of a more sensory-friendly environment. Reservations are required and can be made here.

Dec. 5 – Townsend Christmas Parade. Free, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at East Lamar Alexander Parkway in Townsend.

Dec 9 & 10 – Museum of Appalachia 2022 Candlelight Christmas. Tickets required. 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night. More info. Storytelling, live nativity, music, and wagon rides.

Dec. 10 – Tour de Lights, free. This all-ages holiday bicycle ride, presented by Bike Walk Knoxville and Visit Knoxville, will begin at Suttree Landing Park and end at Market Square.

Dec. 10 – Oak Ridge Christmas Parade, free. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Theme is “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree.”

Dec. 10 – Seymour Community Christmas Parade, free. 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 16 to 18 – 36th Annual Clayton Holiday Concert. Tickets required. 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium. More info.

Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve at the Sunsphere, free. Ring in the New Year with a fun, all-ages celebration on World’s Fair Park with a DJ, live band and ball drop at midnight.