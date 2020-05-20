Chuck E. Cheese changes name to ‘Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings’ on delivery app

Chuck E. Cheese is delivering pizza during the coronavirus pandemic, well kind of.
The national chain is operating a restaurant under a different name – Pasqually’s Pizza and Wings.
Pasqually is the name of one of the Chuck E. Cheese characters.
A Chuck E. Cheese spokesperson told Food & Wine, “Pasqually’s Pizza and Wings shares kitchen space with the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant.”
But the spokesperson said the pizza is not the exact same as what you’d get at Chuck E. Cheese.
Pasqually’s has a thicker crust and more sauce, they said.
The pizza is currently only available for delivery.
According to Business Insider, the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese, CEC Entertainment is struggling to stay afloat with lenders organizing and tapping restructuring lawyers.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: April 2020
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- LIST: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Hancock County records first COVID-19 case
- Safe Space of East Tennessee cancels fundraising gala due to COVID-19 concerns
- What to know about home births on the rise amid the coronavirus pandemic
- Second Lady Pence helps kick off next phase of Great Smoky Mountains National Park reopening
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 18,378 cases and 10,969 have recovered
- Aides scramble to defend Trumpâ€™s use of unproven drug
- Socially distant concerts signal a reopening for live music
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 47 active Knox County cases; health director calls for ‘compassion’ from community
- Trump threatens to permanently pull funding from WHO
- NEW: Treasury to send some remaining stimulus payments on debit cards
- Feds urge ‘extreme caution’ for reopening nursing homes
- WHO bows to calls from countries for independent virus probe