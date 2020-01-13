Church Hill woman charged with meth distribution

Items seized during a search and arrest on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at a Chruch Hill, Tennessee, residence by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office. (Photo courtesy Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office)

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WATE) – A Church Hill woman is in jail after the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office found over one-and-a-half pounds of what is believed to be methamphetamine, according to a news release.

Victoria Ann Raney,. 30, was arrested Friday after a search of a residence on Rocky Hill Lane in Church. She is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Officers also found a .22 caliber pistol at the residence. They also found that Raney has a previous felony conviction for possession of methamphetamine in Georgia.

Victoria Ann Raney, 30, Church Hill, Tennessee. (Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office)

