CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WATE) – A Church Hill woman is in jail after the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office found over one-and-a-half pounds of what is believed to be methamphetamine, according to a news release.
Victoria Ann Raney,. 30, was arrested Friday after a search of a residence on Rocky Hill Lane in Church. She is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Officers also found a .22 caliber pistol at the residence. They also found that Raney has a previous felony conviction for possession of methamphetamine in Georgia.
LATEST STORIES:
- Church Hill woman charged with meth distribution
- Police: Eight stabbed in random attacks near downtown Colorado Springs
- TDEC expands precautionary fish consumption advisory for Little River
- Knoxville police investigating after dog thrown off Alcoa Highway overpass
- Police: Eight stabbed in random attacks near downtown Colorado Springs