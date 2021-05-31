Church youth attend bible camp for free after losing chapel in devastating fire

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a fire destroyed their main chapel earlier this week, youth from Union Chapel Freewill Baptist Church attended Union Bible Camp for free with the help of local donors.

The camp has taken place for decades, organized by local freewill Baptist churches, but families were unsure if Union Chapel campers would be able to attend after their main worship building was destroyed.

In response to the fire, camp organizers reached out to secure scholarships to cover all fees for campers coming from Union Chapel. In the end, Freewill Baptist Family Ministries of Greeneville covered the costs of all eight from the church.

Family Ministries Executive Director Jim McComas came to the camp on Sunday to deliver an evening sermon.

Zak Neas, Trustee of Union Chapel FBC, had this to say about plans to move on.

“To see a child crying and seeing their church removed, and you think they’re not paying attention, but they get it,” said Neas. “They understand the meaning of having a church and what God means to their lives. And it just motivates me to make sure there’s a building in place and we’re going to keep going on, it can’t stop with us.”

Camp organizers shared their sympathies for members of the church, and their gratitude for the generosity of Jim McComas, Executive Director of Family Ministries.

The fire comes in the middle of an already challenging year for kids as they transition back to in-person schooling and navigating COVID-19 restrictions.