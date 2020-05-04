Churches begin to reopen in-person services in Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Sunday was the first day in Tennessee that churches were able to reopen to the public.

Although Gov. Bill Lee never barred churches in the state from hosting religious services, most groups opted to follow the 10-person gathering limit and hosted online services instead.

“We released guidelines for churches and other places of worship in Tennessee,” said Gov. Lee in a press conference earlier this week. “As you know, we have not throughout this effort mandated church closures in this state, but we have recommended and we continue to recommend that churches not meet during this time, but we want to go ahead and put this guidance out so they can begin the planning process.”

Some churches, though, are saying it’s time to get back to normal as Gov. Lee released those guidelines.

Since the safer-at-home order in Tennessee has been lifted, some churches in the Tri-Cities have decided to return to in-person services once again.

The River of Tri-Cities Church has been doing online and parking lot services, but Sunday was the first day they opened their doors to in-person services.

“We appreciate him giving the guidelines and everything,” explained Pastor Todd Holmes of The River of Tri-Cities Church. “We know that he mentioned that these are suggestions and things to make it a little better, and we appreciate hearing from him. So, we decided that since this is allowed, we are going to do it. We’ve been having it every week, but they were just outside.”

The River of Tri-Cities Church took Gov. Lee’s guidelines seriously when deciding to open their doors back up.

“As people came in, we had a digital thermometer so they could be scanned for if they were running a temperature,” explained Holmes.

On the other side of town, Cornerstone Church said they’re going to wait a little longer to host in person services.

“We are going to start May 17th Sunday morning,” said Andrew Burns, the ministries pastor at Cornerstone. “I think we just need a little more time to plan things. We haven’t announced our full plan yet, but we’re looking at having multiple services Sunday mornings.”

They will also be taking extra measures to keep congregates safe.

“We are going to have shorter services to make sure we have time between services to clean,” explained Burns.

Both churches said they’ll keep these safety measures as long as they need to.

“We’ll keep those things, because that’s not a difficult thing, to be able to keep a digital thermometer near by,” said Pastor Holmes.

The River of Tri-Cities Church is happy to have a little bit of normalcy back inside the church.

“Everybody is so glad to be back, and it was awesome,” said Pastor Katie Holmes.

Both churches will continue to live stream their services for those who cant make it to the building, but this is something they did before the pandemic.

