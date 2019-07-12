City council candidate announces plan for Downtown Knoxville tram

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A few days following the city council candidate forum, one candidate announced plans for a tram system for Downtown Knoxville as a means to continue to revitalize the area and increase attraction to multiple tourist spots.

“One of the most challenging things about downtown is it has five different entertainment areas…that are not connected,” Thomas states in his proposal.

The five different stops Thomas proposes the tram connects are:

The Coliseum and Auditorium

The Old City

Market Square

The Convention Center at Worlds Fair Park

The Riverfront and UT stadium area

“For years, I have thought Downtown Knoxville could attain an even greater success if you could easily visit all five areas in one night. But how? I decided to develop the ‘ideal’ situation and plant that seed in the minds of Knoxville’s movers and shakers,” Thomas states. “This ‘ideal’ situation would be a single-track, automated, electric, elevated tram on a 2 3/4 mile circular track. It would take about fifteen minutes to make the entire loop from 35 feet in the air.”

With the tram elevated, Thomas says, it would give visitors a bird’s eye view of the city and wouldn’t require stopping traffic nor large areas of land to make way for it.

Ideally.

While the proposal is in the idea stages, Thomas says it’s “for the future for us all to think about,” and that the encouragement of those who can bring new ideas in government is needed.

Thomas is running for the City Council At Large Seat C position, against other candidates Amy Midis, Amelia Parker, Hubert (Frazier) Smith and David Williams.

