City Council candidate forum happening Thursday

(via League of Women Voters of Knoxville/Knox County’s Facebook)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The city council candidate forum is happening Thursday, with several folks vying for open seats aiming to share their visions with the community.

The forum is happening Thursday, Oct. 10 at 6:30 – 8 p.m. in the Community Room at the Knoxville News-Sentinel building, 2332 News Sentinel Dr.

The forum is hosted by the League of Women Voters of Knoxville/Knox County and the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

WATE 6 Ono Your Side’s Blake Stevens will be moderating the forum.

The race is crowded.

From the Knoxville Primary back in August, the following people made it through:

City Council At Large Seat C, Amy Midis (5,137) and Amelia Parker (5,273) survived a five-way race. Just 136 votes separated those two candidates. Last one out in the Seat C race was Bob Thomas, who got 4,634 votes.

In City Council At Large Seat A, Lynne Fugate (9,661) beat Charles F. Lomax Jr. (7,241).

In City Council At Large Seat B, Janet Testerman (10,386) beat David Hayes (6,854).

In City Council District 5, Charlie Thomas (1,341) beat Charles Al-Bawi (592).

The candidates in Seat A, Seat B and District 5 will be on the ballot again in November, along with Midis and Parker for Seat C.

The general election will be Nov. 5 and the top two vote-getters in each race will be on the ballot. The mayor and city council members serve four-year terms.