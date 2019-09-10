City Council discussing bodycams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tuesday night, Knoxville’s City Council is discussing body cameras, or bodycams for police officers.

This, following a call for action after a recent officer-involved shooting that still remains under investigation.

RELATED: City orders two bodycams for KPD to evaluate

Demonstrators marched to the Aug. 27 city council meeting, calling for body cameras and urging for more transparency and accountability in light of a deadly shooting on Merchant Drive.

Council members responded with a resolution asking for a study into the cost, which was on Tuesday night’s agenda.