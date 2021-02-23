CITY COUNCIL: Mayor Kincannon set to announce $1M budget amendment geared toward violence prevention

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville City Council is meeting Tuesday night and set to discuss several agenda items including the mayor’s plans to propose a $1 million investment in community-based violence prevention and interruption programs.



This is the first time city council is meeting since the shooting murders of Austin-East students Janaria Muhammad and Stanley Freeman Jr. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

Last week, Mayor Indya Kincannon held a press conference one day after the murder of Janaria Muhammad, pledging action. She revealed she was already working to stop the increasing gun violence in the city. Among her plans for change — a proposed budget amendment — $1 million dollars dedicated to what she’s calling group violence interruption.

We’re expected to learn more about the specifics of how the money will be distributed during the meeting.