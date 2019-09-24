City council passes resolution to ban gun shows at city-owned properties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The city council meeting passed a resolution of a proposal aimed at banning gun shows on city-owned property.

The resolution passed 8-1, with Councilman George Wallace dissenting.

RELATED: Knoxville city leaders considering ban on gun shows from city property

There are three or four shows at Chilhowee Park every year, with two set for later this year.

The resolution is a recommendation to the mayor to implement the change.

Mayor Madeline Rogero has said she does support the change.

Councilwoman Gwen McKenzie is spearheading the resolution. She says this is needed because the gun shows at the park are too close to schools and churches. She also said she owns a gun herself, but isn’t anti-gun.

She said she believes East Knoxville, a place she says has been labeled a gun zone in the past, isn’t the right place for a gun show.