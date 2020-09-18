City leaders break ground on affordable housing complex in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – City leaders have broken ground on a new affordable housing complex in East Knoxville.

The new Burlington Commons will have 50 units. The affordable apartment complex will be located along Holston Drive.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said that the city has invested nearly $1.5 million dollars to help finance the project.

Developers expect the project to be completed in Fall of 2021.

“These new apartments will help fill a gap in our city’s urgent need for affordable rental housing,” said Becky Wade, Director of the City’s Housing and Neighborhood Development Department.