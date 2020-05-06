City of Athens to take action against car show organizer

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — The city of Athens says it will take action against the organizer of a car show after receiving complaints about the large event.

The car show, called Destination Athens and organized by Tennessee Driven, happened on Sunday, with the organizer saying more than 200 cars and people took part.

But the city of Athens says the show violated the governor’s Executive Order No. 30, which states social and recreational gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited.

A Tennessee Driven representative responded to an inquiry from WATE 6 On Your Side, saying in part, “We will stand our ground with any action that is decided to be taken.” They also said Tennessee Driven had secured permission to use the lots.

LATEST STORIES