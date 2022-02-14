KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city of Knoxville says there’s been an uptick in noise complaints from businesses and residents downtown. It’s a place of many activities, and residents that live amongst the busy streets are used to the usual liveliness, but recently, there’s been some added chaos.

Drivers with illegally modified vehicles, or those who choose to loudly rev their engines are being heard loud and clear by residents. Marie Alcorn says she and her husband have lived in the downtown area for over a decade, and it’s something they’ve never had an issue with before.

“Very often in the middle of the night, two or three o’clock in the morning, we’ll hear them go around the blocks,” she said.

The City of Knoxville is now responding. Officials have heard from residents during numerous city council meetings and finally have what they believe is a step in the right direction. Monday began the launch of the noise camera project. A camera is being installed to help identify those who are causing the uptick in noise complaints.

“We found that most violations that we’re worried about are in the 100-110 decibel range,” Carter Hall, the Knoxville policy and business innovation manager said. “It’s just going to be set off when somebody is very clearly operating in a way that they shouldn’t or modified their car illegally,” he said.

The camera will be installed on Gay Street for a 40-day trial, at no cost to Knoxville taxpayers. Carol Davis lives right next to where the camera is being installed and she says she and her husband hope this is helpful.

“I’m excited,” Davis said. “We’ve never been bothered by the noise until recently. The past few months it seems like since the end of the pandemic and people are coming back out, we’ve heard a lot more of what sounds like racing cars late at night.”

This is why the city is hoping to create change through this new initiative. The camera is not going to be always running. If it senses a vehicle going above 90 decibels it will set off the camera and capture about 5 seconds worth of the car going by.

“We’ll see what happens, if it goes really well, we’ll see if we want it to stick around longer,” Hall said. “It’s just a way for us to get in and take about 40 days to understand what’s going on a little bit better and be better about enforcement,” he said.

At this time citations will not be given out to those who happen to trigger the camera.