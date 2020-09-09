City of Knoxville announces plans for 9/11 memorial service

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Knoxville has announced plans for this year’s 9/11 memorial service.

This year is the 19th anniversary. People are invited to gather at the 9/11 memorial on the lawn of the Knoxville City County building Friday to honor the victims of the attacks.

Knoxville Police Department chaplain Pam Neal will welcome everyone followed by a moment of silence.

First Baptist Church will ring its bells to mark the time hijackers crashed into the north tower.
Because of COVID-19 everyone in attendance is asked to practice physical distancing and to wear a mask.

The service will also be streamed on community television.

