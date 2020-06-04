City of Knoxville pools to reopen this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Both of the City of Knoxville’s outdoor pools will reopen on Saturday.
The Inskip Pool and Ed Cothren Pool usually open over Memorial Day weekend but that was delayed because of coronavirus.
The city says physical distancing protocols will be put in place and visitors are being told they must stay six feet apart from one another.
Groups of 10 or more must call in advance to ensure they can be safely accommodated.
The playgrounds near the pools will remain closed. The restrooms at both pools will be open.
Ed Cothren and Inskip pools are open 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. on Sundays.
