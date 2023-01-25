LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four out of the five La Vergne police officers fired for an alleged sex scandal earlier this month could be forced to give up their badges forever after the city asked the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, or POST, to decertify them for lying during the investigation.

News 2 previously reported that five La Vergne officers were fired for allegedly having sex on duty and not disclosing their relationships with the department. Three additional officers were suspended for their alleged involvement in the sex scandal.

A city of La Vergne spokesperson confirmed to News 2 the city has asked POST to decertify four of the fired officers, which if granted, means their law enforcement certification would be revoked, and they would have to choose a new career path.

In addition, two of the suspended officers are now back on duty, according to the city. The other officer is currently still on suspension.