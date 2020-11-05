City of Maryville elects first woman to city council

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — History was made across the country on Election Night, including in East Tennessee.

In terms of local races, the city of Maryville elected its first woman to the city council–Sarah Herron.

Herron won with 25.3% of the votes.

When Herron decided to run, she said she had no idea she could be the first woman to sit on the city council.

“When I was researching and looking back at who had been on council and, just some of those things you want to know, I looked back and I just didn’t see a woman’s name,” Herron said.

Herron said her friends dug through city archives and confirmed only men had been on city council.

Before she found out, she was running so she could help bring Maryville government up to date with technology.

“I saw that students were sitting outside of McDonalds, because they didn’t have fast enough WiFi to do their homework, to do their school work during the day. And I thought, ‘we can do better than that,'” Herron said.

After finding out she might be the first woman, she realized she could also offer a different perspective: a mother’s intuition.

“I think just coming in and looking at issues and from this perspective of having raised children here. My children are teenagers and I’ve been raising them here since they were babies,” Herron said.

Herron said she started to campaign as if she was always behind by one vote.

Along with her hundreds of volunteers, she talked with as many residents as she could.

“I spent a lot of time in low-income areas and section-8 housing just to make sure, like, ‘listen, this, I want to know what it is the city can do better for you,'” Herron said.

Herron said she didn’t believe she was the first woman elected because the city was sexist, but her victory did feel like the beginning of equality.

“It didn’t feel like just a win for me; it felt like a win for this incredible community in Maryville of young women and women of all ages who wanted to have a place,” Herron said.

She also said the real winners of the race were her volunteers and supporters.

“It was the work of any army of volunteers that helped me get elected. But, it was also my dad, who stood out in front of precincts every day of early voting and all day yesterday and asked people to vote for his daughter. And that was awesome,” Herron said.

Herron said that as a city councilwoman, she will make sure to bring diverse voices at every opportunity.

She said she knows her personal voice doesn’t account for all women in the city.

Herron also hopes her victory will encourage other women to give public service a shot.

“We have to envision ourselves at the table at every level of government, at every level of leadership. We have to say, ‘we belong there. Let’s put our name on the ballot,” Herron said.

Herron will be sworn in on Dec. 1.

She said her top priority will be making high-speed internet more accessible and affordable.

