City of Wartburg conducting poll on whether to cancel Trunk or Treat this year

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Wartburg is asking residents their thoughts on whether a city’s annual Trunk or Treat event should take place this year.

Should kids be able to dress up and get out for Halloween this year? That’s what the Wartburg Police Department is asking it’s community.

Police are trying to gauge whether or not people think the city’s annual trunk or treat event should be canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here to take the survey.