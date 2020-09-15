City of Wartburg conducting poll on whether to cancel Trunk or Treat this year

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Wartburg is asking residents their thoughts on whether a city’s annual Trunk or Treat event should take place this year.
Should kids be able to dress up and get out for Halloween this year? That’s what the Wartburg Police Department is asking it’s community.
Police are trying to gauge whether or not people think the city’s annual trunk or treat event should be canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Click here to take the survey.
- LEGO to ditch plastic bags for paper ones in its boxed sets
- ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ mansion is added to Airbnb – for just $30
- MagellanTV want to pay you $2,020 to watch 24 hours of documentaries
- Family of Carole Baskin’s missing husband runs commercial during her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ debut
- Nearly $30K raised for family of Middle Tennessee man murdered in front of pregnant wife