Power restored after city reports widespread outage in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Power has been restored in some parts of Oak Ridge following a widespread outage Thursday night.

The city had reported “widespread power outages” due to a fallen tree. The city also said power was restored for some customers and crews were still working to get power back for everyone.

The city said the outage was caused by a fallen tree on Wiltshire Drive. The city initially said via its social media that Oak Ridge Electric crews were aware and were working to get the power back up and running.

City officials tell WATE 6 On Your Side that the power outage is believed to have occurred shortly before 8 p.m. They also said that emergency services were not affected by the outage because they run on a separate power source.

No injuries were reported from the incident.