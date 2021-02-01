Civil rights attorney hired by family of body-slammed teen

by: The Associated Press

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has been retained by the family of a Florida high school student who was body-slammed by a school resource officer and appears to lose consciousness after her head hits the concrete.

Crump tweeted Thursday that he and Orlando attorney Natalie Jackson are representing the 16-year-old student at Liberty High School in Kissimmee. Crump has previously represented the families of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Jacob Blake.

At a news conference Wednesday, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said neither the student nor the sheriff had serious injuries. The deputy is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

