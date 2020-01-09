Claiborne County Animal Shelter warning of fake animal control officers

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Claiborne Animal Shelter is warning of fake animal control officers in the county.

We’re told people claiming to be with animal control are going door-to-door picking up pets, saying there has been a complaint. The owners of the animals are then told they can pick the pets up at the Claiborne Animal Shelter.

The shelter warns not to give them your pet, saying there is no animal control in Claiborne County.

If you’ve been a victim of this scam or have been approached by the fake animal control officers, you’re asked to contact police.