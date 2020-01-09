Claiborne County Animal Shelter warns of fake animal control officers

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — The Claiborne County Animal Shelter is warning pet owners not to give their animals to a group saying they are animal control officers.

According to a Facebook post by the shelter, people are going door to door claiming to be animal control out on a complaint call. The fake animal control officers are telling pet owners they can pick their pets up at the Claiborne Animal Shelter but there is no animal control in Claiborne County.

Pet owners are asked to call the police if someone claims to be animal control.