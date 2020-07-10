Claiborne County deputies investigating pair of camper thefts

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two campers were recently stolen.

Investigators say a 2016 Bunkhouse camper was stolen between June 30 and July 2. A 2017 Forrest River Cruiser was stolen from Messer Motors in Harrogate between July 7 around 6:30 p.m. and July 9.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at 426-626-3385.