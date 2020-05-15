Claiborne County deputies recover stolen boat, $10k of fishing gear

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you missing fishing rods, tackle boxes, or outdoor gear? The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office says it’s recovered more than $10,000 worth of gear, along with a boat, and they’re looking to return everything to its owners.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested Paul Livesay on Tuesday after a boat was stolen. Authorities were then able to uncover the fishing gear and other outdoor gear at a home in Lee County, Virginia.

The sheriff’s office said the items were stolen from Cedar Grove Marina and the Straight Creek Boat Dock.

If you believe any of the stolen items may belong to you, you’re asked to reach out to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at 423-626-3385.

Livesay was charged with theft of property over $10,000.