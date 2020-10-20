Claiborne County deputy turns himself in on simple assault charge

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A Claiborne County deputy has been charged in connection to an assault in Hancock County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation probe began in March after an incident that happened in February involving 36-year-old Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office deputy Robert Reed.

They found Reed confronted someone at a Sneedville apartment complex over a personal matter while on duty. The situation then escalated to and lead to Reed assaulting a man.

Reed turned himself in on Monday and is now charged with simple assault. He was booked in to the Hancock County Jail on $5,000 bond.