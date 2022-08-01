TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A one-stop facility in Claiborne County is making a big difference for victims of domestic violence and elder abuse.

The Claiborne County Family Justice Center opened one year ago in Tazewell. The center is meant to help victims no longer have to go to multiple agencies to receive the help they need.

The issue of domestic violence is not a novel problem in the state, but what is unique for rural communities in East Tennessee is a stand-alone facility, like the one in Claiborne County. There is also a similar family justice center in Scott County; both are part of the Eighth Judicial Court System.

“We made it a year later after we opened our doors,” said Bobbie Womack, the center’s director.

On Monday, Womack thanked well-wishers and supporters who helped make the Claiborne County Family Justice Center a game changer in serving victims of domestic violence. Since it opened last July, nearly 200 people have been served by the staff at the center.

“We have actually seen over the last year increase in victims who will come out and tell their story because they can come here to a safe, friendly location, rather than going to a police department, rather than sitting in the district attorney’s office,” said Womack.

Multiple locations can sometimes become hard for people to receive the proper services after being affected by violence and abuse.

“Our victims can come to one location and get all the services they need. Whereas before they’d have to stop at four, five, or six different locations to get those services. Now we have brought those services at one location and those victims can come here and get what they need,” said Jared Effler, 8th Judicial District District Attorney.

The center provides a safe and comfortable living room area where victims can meet with counselors. If kids are involved, there is a playroom for children of victims. The center’s staff provides unparalleled support.

“They really take all of the work out of it for the victim. The only thing the victim has to worry about is getting on the road to healing,” said JoAnna Seal, a domestic violence survivor.

Seal, a Claiborne County resident, was the featured speaker at the anniversary event. When she was severely beaten in Knoxville by her ex-boyfriend, who is in prison, domestic victim facilities in Knox County helped her navigate the system. She shared what she wants other abuse victims to know.

“There is hope. They have a voice and it is okay to speak up. It is okay to tell your story without feeling ashamed or guilty because you didn’t do anything. They didn’t do anything wrong,” said Seal.

At the Claiborne County Family Justice Center victims of family and domestic violence, sexual assault or elder abuse can come to one central location where staff can coordinate advocacy, housing, medical, legal, transportation services and more.

“Having a domestic violence center here, having staff on premises from the DA’s office, We’ve been able now to see our numbers, prosecution numbers go up in Claiborne County,” said Joe Brooks, Claiborne County mayor.

DA Effler said law enforcement seeks to hold violators accountable but he says accountability depends on cooperation from victims like Seal.

“So many times our victims are torn. They may have economic ties to the abuser, they may have child custody ties to the abuser. It is those issues that make domestic violence cases so difficult but thank goodness we have the Family Justice Center to help us navigate through those,” said Effler.

There are 200 ribbons in front of the center in Tazewell representing people assisted by the staff.

“They go above and beyond helping people like me to be able to stand and say, ‘I’m a survivor.’ I’m no longer a victim,” said Seal.