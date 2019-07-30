Claiborne County judge recuses himself ex-sheriff’s misconduct case

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – An East Tennessee judge is recusing himself from the misconduct case of a former sheriff.

The former sheriff of Claiborne County David Ray was arrested along with two other employees last August after an investigation by the TBI uncovered evidence of illegal activity.

Ray has been charged with seven counts of official misconduct, one count of use of inmates for personal gain, one count of forgery and six counts of attempt to evade or defeat tax due.

In court Monday, Eighth Circuit Judge Shayne Sexton decided a more senior judge should handle this case.

We will keep you updated as we learn more on what’s next for the proceedings.