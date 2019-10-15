Claiborne County man charged with assault, animal cruelty one day after arrest for swinging sword in roadway

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – A Claiborne County man arrested for swinging a sword in the middle of the road is now facing assault and animal cruelty charges after deputies found mutilated pets while responding to a reported assault.

Claiborne County deputies responded to a call at as residence on Snodgrass Rd. in New Tazewell on Thursday, Oct. 10. When they arrived, deputies discovered an elderly woman had been brutally beaten. Detectives determined the victim had been assaulted by her caregiver, 43-year-old Craig Douglas Chapman JR.

While investigating the scene, detectives discovered several deceased and severely mutilated dogs and cats in the residence and on the property. Several living dogs and cats were rescued from the property and transported to the Claiborne County Animal Shelter.

Chapman had been arrested the previous night after discovering him swinging a sword in a roadway and was charged with public intoxication and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

He now faces charges of aggravated assault, aggregated neglect of a vulnerable adult, five counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.