NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A shooting at a mobile home park Tuesday night has left at least one person injured.

According to New Tazewell Police Chief Ben Evans, the shooting was at Saddleridge Mobile Home Park in New Tazewell. Evans added that the extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

A Lifestar helicopter was called to take the victim to the hospital.

The shooting is still under investigation.

