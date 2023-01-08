NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews rescued a person who was “pinned” after a car crash in New Tazewell Friday.

According to Tazewell/New Tazewell Fire Department, crews responded to a motor vehicle accident for entrapment after 5 p.m. on N. Broad Street at Fifth Avenue.

Tazewell/New Tazewell Fire said the police department confirmed one person was pinned after the crash. Crews worked to free the person from the vehicle.

The person was taken by EMS for evaluation.

Roads were reportedly blocked until around 6 p.m.