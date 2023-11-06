NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A $10,000 reward is being offered as authorities investigate a pair of arsons in Claiborne County.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two recent fires in the Jones Ridge area.

The first fire occurred in the late night hours of Sept. 19, destroying a barn and its contents. Between the evening hours of Nov. 2 and early Nov. 3, cut hay in a field was burned and destroyed.

The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved is being offered by the victims.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at 423-626-2501.