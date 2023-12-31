KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 19-year-old member of the Claiborne County Rescue Squad was killed in an off-duty crash on Friday, according to a Facebook post made by the rescue squad.

The post said Brianna Marshall, 18, died in a “non-duty related” vehicle crash on Friday.

Marshall joined the squad in 2022 as she was graduating from Claiborne High School. She was engaged to a fellow rescue squad member.

“Please keep Brianna, Ryan, their families, and all emergency service departments involved in your prayers,” The rescue squad wrote on Facebook.

The Claiborne County Rescue Squad also shared a GoFundMe for donations toward Marshall’s memorial service.