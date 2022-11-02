NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it had executed a search warrant at a New Tazewell home which resulted in the arrest of five suspects on drug and firearm charges. All of the suspects are New Tazewell residents.

(Photo: Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office)

According to CCSO, the search warrant at a residence located on Honey Drive yielded the location of a powdery substance believed to be heroin, a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, Suboxone Sublingual Strips, and rectangular tablets believed to be Xanax. Detectives also located numerous sets of digital scales, small plastic bags and $3,622 in U.S. currency; the cash is believed to be “the proceeds of illegal narcotics transactions.”

CCSO Detectives also located two handguns and multiple live rounds of ammunition. Five people were arrested and taken to the Claiborne County Jail on multiple felony drug and firearm charges.

The five suspects arrested were identified by CCSO:

Michael A. Martinez, age 35

Andrew P. Martinez, age 31

Victoria L. Campbell, age 29

Brandy K. Brock, age 28

Zel O. Jackson, age 31

“These arrests are the result of investigations into the illegal distribution of narcotics by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office in Claiborne County Tennessee.” CCSO stated in its social media post on Wednesday regarding the arrests.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, Criminal Investigations Division and Patrol Division executed the search warrant on Honey Drive in New Tazewell, Tenn.