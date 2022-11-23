NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Two houseboats burned Tuesday night at a marina on Norris Lake, according to the Cedar Grove Marina & Campground. The marina posted about the incident on its social media.

The marina said that two houseboats on the buoy-line burned while on the Cape Norris side of Cedar Grove Marina. No injuries were reported.

The post stated the first houseboat was occupied but a person was out fishing when the fire started. The second houseboat was unoccupied but was also on fire. The owner was contacted immediately, according to Cedar Grove Marina & Campground. The customers’ property and personal items were not damaged.

“Thank you to all the fire departments who responded & every volunteer who prevented the fire from taking the entire line out. Thank you to each person who reached out or showed up to offer help & support. We truly appreciate all of you,” Cedar Grove Marina & Campground’s Facebook post said.

The marina said the cause is unknown at this time. WATE 6 On Your Side has reached out to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office for additional information.

Cedar Grove Marina & Campground is located along Highway 33 in New Tazewell. Its website states it’s a family-owned and operated marina that has been a vacation destination in East Tennessee since 1949. It offers boat slips, campsites, as well as rental services for houseboats, pontoon boats, deck boats, ski boats and Waverunners. The available houseboats for rent can host more than a dozen people.

Back in July, a marina-owned rental houseboat caught fire while it was being refueled at the marina gas station. No injuries were reported in that incident.