TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office announced that detectives apprehended a registered sex offender in an ongoing sex abuse investigation.

Police say that Cody Lee Jones, 36, was apprehended on Tuesday on charges stemming from the ongoing sex abuse investigation. The investigation is being conducted by the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

Cody Lee Smith (Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office)

The Sheriff’s Office said that Smith is being held at the Claiborne County Jail. He is facing several charges including numerous violations of the Tennessee sex offender registry and multiple counts of rape and statutory rape by an authority figure.