NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Tragedy struck the Claiborne County community when 19-year-old Brianna Marshall of the Claiborne County Rescue Squad was killed in a car crash while off duty.

Marshall had just graduated from Claiborne High School, where she was a member the school’s Community Emergency Response Team and made a quilt for Quilts of Valor. She worked full-time at the Tazewell Ace Hardware and was known for her big heart and love for the community.

Since she joined the rescue squad last year, Marshall became part of their family. Just three weeks ago she was engaged to Stacy’s stepson, and fellow squad member, Ryan West.

According to captain Joseph Stacy, Brianna Marshall was a loving daughter, sister, fiancé and friend.

“Everybody is just crushed,” he said.

“Brianna, she was a sweet, sweet girl. I mean you couldn’t ask for no sweeter girl,” said Stacy. “She had the biggest heart, everybody loved her, everybody who knew her loved her, she was so good, she was a good kid.”

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, Marshall was traveling eastbound on Clouds Road when she veered off and hit a tree.

The community has raised over $2,500 dollars for her memorial services.

“I’d like to thank all the community for their support, for what they have done for my step-son and Brianna, the whole community has been great, and I just want to thank everybody,” said Stacy.

They will never forget the girl who loved her family, had the biggest heart, and lost her life too soon.

Family and friends of Marshall’s will be gathering for her funeral January 2nd, and her graveside services will be held on January 3rd at the Fairview cemetery, with honors given by the Claiborne County Rescue Squad.