TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been arrested after police say he hit a cruiser on a Claiborne County highway during a traffic stop on Thursday.

Kevin House, 56, of London, Ky., has been charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, due care, schedule IV drug, financial responsibility and driving on a revoked license.

According to the Tazewell Police Department’s Facebook post, an officer was turning left on U.S. Highway 25E in Tazewell when House, driving a green Kia Sportage, “ran [the officer] off the road.”

The officer conducted a traffic stop on House south of Old Kentucky Road. When the officer tried to get House’s information, Tazewell Police said House put his car into reverse and hit the cruiser.

The officer was able to get House to take a standardized field sobriety test, which determined that he was driving while under the influence, according to Tazewell Police said.

House was arrested at the scene.