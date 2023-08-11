TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has died in a head-on crash on a Claiborne County highway in front of the Reece Monument Company Thursday morning, according to the Tazewell Police Department.

Police said a Mercury Marquis was traveling south on U.S. Route 25E and then collided with a BMW SUV that was traveling north. Several crews responded to the scene after calls about the crash around 7:45 a.m.

The driver of the Mercury was entrapped and died at the scene before being extricated, according to preliminary information from the police. The driver of the BMW was taken by EMS to Claiborne Medical Center for treatment.

The Tazewell Police Department posted to Facebook about the crash around 9:38 a.m. The highway was reportedly shut down until 10:30 a.m.

The identity of the people involved is currently unknown. The reason for the head-on collision is still under investigation.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the investigation at the request of the Tazewell Police Department.