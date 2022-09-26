TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — An elderly woman was rescued after being trapped in an apartment fire in Tazewell on Monday.

On Sept. 26 at 1:14 p.m., the Tazewell Police Department, Claiborne EMS and New Tazewell Fire Department were sent to Colonial Manor Apartments on Coffey Street in Tazewell for an active fire with unknown entrapment.

Upon arrival, Tazewell police began searching the apartments and evacuating residents. During this search, it was discovered that an elderly woman was trapped inside the apartment on the second floor. According to the police, they were able to rescue the woman and take her to safety.

One officer, along with other residents and a firefighter, were treated for smoke inhalation on the scene, however, no serious injuries were sustained, according to the police. Other fire departments assisted in extinguishing the flames and preventing further damage.

The police department said that thanks to Tazewell-New Tazewell Fire Department, Springdale Fire Department, North Tazewell Fire Department, South Claiborne Fire Department, Claiborne EMS, New Tazewell Police Department and the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office a tragedy was averted.

According to Tazewell police, the fire damage was contained to one apartment and three others suffered water and smoke damage.