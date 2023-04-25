TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Mathew Sewell is mourning a brother he admired.

North Tazewell Volunteer Fire Department Captain Roy Lee Sewell died April 24, while responding to help a child injured in an ATV crash in Claiborne County. While on his way to the call, Sewell’s fire engine overturned.

“His wife and daughter and their son that’s on the way, she’ll be having him soon, they need a lot of support,” Sewell said. “His fire department, they lost one of their greatest members with him being the captain.”

Roy Sewell was driving to set up a landing zone for the helicopter to pick up the injured child when the fatal crash happened.

“He was on his way to set up in a field to ensure that it was free of debris and any other obstruction that would hinder LifeStar’s ability to get that child safely to the hospital.” Mathew Sewell, Roy Lee’s brother said.

Mathew Sewell, looked up to his older brother. “I said I have to do something like that too,” Sewell said. “He encouraged me to get into emergency services and serve my community.”

Roy Lee described as a loving husband and father.

“Roy Lee was very kindhearted,” Sewell said. “He loved his family, he loved his community, that was the number one thing he loved in this world was getting out, meeting new people and just serving his community in every single way he possibly could.”

The family of Sewell is asking if people are willing to donate, make that donation to the North Tazewell Volunteer Fire Department.

Memorial services have not been released.