SPEEDWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Arson investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have been called to assist investigations into a fire that destroyed a Masonic lodge in Claiborne County over the weekend.

The TBI said Tuesday they they were assisting with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office investigation into an Oct. 30 fire at the Powell Valley Masonic Lodge in Speedwell.

The building was deemed a total loss. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

Claiborne County Sheriff Bobby Brooks also said that two TBI arson investigators were assisting their investigation.

According to freemason.com, a Masonic lodge is a local organization of the Masonic fraternity, also known as Freemasonry.