TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A firefighter died in a truck crash in Claiborne County on Monday afternoon.
Roy L. Sewell Jr., 27, was driving the Spartan Fire Truck east on Cedar Fork Road near Cedar Grove Road when he reportedly failed to stay in the correct lane and ran off the side of the road, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report.
Sewell’s vehicle went into the embankment and then overturned.
In the report, he was wearing a seat belt but his injuries were reported as fatal.
