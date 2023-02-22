NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A fire in a bathroom at the New Tazewell Walmart store last week has resulted in the arrest of one suspect, according to the Tazewell/New Tazewell Fire Department.

The agency posted an update on the fire overnight Wednesday. According to fire officials, firefighters were dispatched on Wednesday, Feb. 15 around 7:15 p.m. to the Walmart store located in the 400 block of S. Broad Street. Dispatch advised them that there was a waterflow alarm and smoke reported at the rear of the store and that a fire was in a bathroom.

“Upon arrival, the chief officer assumed command of the incident with nothing visible from the exterior,” the Tazewell/New Tazewell Fire Department post stated. “Firefighters entered the building from the front and found smoke in the rear near the restroom area with an active sprinkler head in the bathroom. Firefighters entered the bathroom and found a heavy smoke condition and confirmed the fire was out in order to allow them to shut down the sprinkler system.”

One firefighter was taken to the emergency room with a hand injury after the building was ventilated and cleared.

The agency also said that since the fire occurred during a training time frame, they responded with two engines and a ladder tower. South Claiborne Volunteer Fire Department, Springdale Fire Department and Claiborne EMS also responded to the scene and units were back in service around 8:30 p.m.

Later, on Friday, Feb. 17 the New Tazewell Police Department arrested one person in connection to the fire.

