KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The North Tazewell Volunteer Fire Department captain who died Monday was responding to an ATV crash involving a child when the fire engine he was driving overturned, Claiborne County Sheriff Bobby Brooks said.

Brooks said that an eight-year-old boy was seriously injured in an ATV crash around 3:30 p.m. on Ingle Lane in Claiborne County. The child was taken to an area hospital by a LifeStar helicopter.

North Tazewell VFD Captain Roy Sewell was on his way to set up a landing zone for the helicopter to pick up the injured child when the fatal fire truck crash happened, the sheriff confirmed.

No further details about the ATV crash could be released as the victim was a juvenile.