NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A former member of several fire departments in Claiborne County died in a rollover crash on Friday, May 26, according to the New Tazewell Fire Department.

New Tazewell Fire, North Claiborne Volunteer Fire Department and Harrogate Volunteer Fire Department responded to Wheeler Road in Harrogate around 11:30 a.m. after reports of a rollover crash with a possible entrapment.

Crews with Harrogate Fire found multiple people in the vehicle, according to the New Tazewell Fire social media post.

While removing the victims in the crash, one person was found fatally injured. The person has been identified as a former member of multiple fire departments in Claiborne County, New Tazewell Fire said.

Crews worked to stabilize the vehicle to extricate and remove the person. New Tazewell Fire stated it took 40 minutes to remove the deceased firefighter from the crash.

According to New Tazewell Fire, the firefighter took a leave of absence and was planning to return to the field.

“We ask if you know the name, don’t post it here or pictures of the accident… R.I.P. Brother,” the New Tazewell Fire social media post said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.